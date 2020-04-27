Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,941 SF Frisco Store Leased to Kiddie Academy

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 9,941-square-foot freestanding commercial property net-leased to Kiddie Academy in Frisco, located north of Dallas. Ron Hebert, Ryan Wolf and Vincent Knipp of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Wolf and Knipp also procured the buyer, another private investor. Kiddie Academy is based in Abingdon, Maryland, and has more than 250 franchised locations across 30 states and Washington, D.C.