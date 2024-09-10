Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Alabama’s First Wawa Gas Station and Convenience Store

FAIRHOPE, ALA. — Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group brokered the sale of the first completed Wawa in Alabama, a 6,119-square-foot gas station and convenience store located at 18968 Greeno Road in Fairhope. Situated 20 miles southeast of Mobile, the property features a new 20-year corporate ground lease in place with scheduled rent increases and renewal options. The seller, a preferred Wawa developer, delivered the property earlier this year. An undisclosed, locally based 1031 buyer purchased the Fairhope store for an undisclosed price.

“In the current net lease market with a surplus of inventory and a constrained buyer pool, accessing local investors continues to be an essential ingredient to deal execution,” says McMinn.

Atlanta-based Taylor McMinn Retail Group is currently marketing a new Wawa in Robertsdale, which is the second Wawa station in Alabama. The Pennsylvania-based gas station giant plans to open 10 stores in surrounding Mobile markets. Wawa has 1,058 locations in eight states with plans to reach 1,800 stores by 2030.