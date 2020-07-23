Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of All American Storage in West Valley City, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Utah, Western

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — The LeClaire Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchased of All American Storage in West Valley City. A regional real estate investor acquired the 8,800-square-foot self-storage facility for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1997, the property features 45 drive-up, non-climate-controlled self-storage units and an on-site apartment. Units range in size from 100 square feet to 400 square feet, with the ability to reconfigure unit sizes to accommodate larger spaces. Additionally, the fully fenced and gated property features keypad access and 24-hour surveillance.

Jordan Farrer of The LeClaire Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.