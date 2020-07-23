REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of All American Storage in West Valley City, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Utah, Western

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — The LeClaire Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchased of All American Storage in West Valley City. A regional real estate investor acquired the 8,800-square-foot self-storage facility for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1997, the property features 45 drive-up, non-climate-controlled self-storage units and an on-site apartment. Units range in size from 100 square feet to 400 square feet, with the ability to reconfigure unit sizes to accommodate larger spaces. Additionally, the fully fenced and gated property features keypad access and 24-hour surveillance.

Jordan Farrer of The LeClaire Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  