Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Amadco Self Storage in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Amadco Self Storage, a facility in Fort Worth. The number of units was not disclosed. The property is situated on 10 acres and spans 31,305 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

