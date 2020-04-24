Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Baylor Scott & White-Leased Clinic Near Dallas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Baylor Scott & White Institute For Rehabilitation, a 5,000-square-foot medical clinic located in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. The property was built in 2018 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Philip Levy and Vincent Knipp of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity.