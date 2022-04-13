Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Brightwater Golf Club, Residential Development in Gypsum, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Retail, Western

GYPSUM, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Brightwater Club, a golf course and residential development opportunity in Gypsum. Gypsum Creek Holdings sold the asset to Siena Development for an undisclosed price.

Brightwater Club consists of a master-planned, 640-acre residential development with a Phase II development planned on the adjacent 323-acre tract that currently has four residences, three barns and two lakes.

James Stewart of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.