19529-E-Cypress-St-Covina-CA
Cypress Villa in Covina, Calif., features 11 two-bedroom/one-bath apartments.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Cypress Villa Apartment Property in Covina, California

by Amy Works

COVINA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Cypress Villa, a multifamily community at 19529 E. Cypress St. in Covina. Forgette Family Trust sold the asset to SRI Properties LLC for $2.8 million. Built in 1984, Cypress Villa offers 11 two-bedroom/one-bath units with central air conditioning and heat, two parking spaces per unit and access to an onsite laundry room. Additionally, each unit is individually metered for gas and electricity. Douglas McCauley and David Covarrubias of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

