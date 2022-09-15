Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Athol, Idaho

ATHOL, IDAHO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 30601 N. Old Hwy 95 in Athol. A California-based private investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Dollar General occupies the 10,640-square-foot retail property, which was built in 2022, on a new 15-year triple-net lease. This location is the first Dollar General in the state of Idaho.