Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Athol, Idaho

Dollar General occupies the 10,640-square-foot retail property at 30601 N. Old Hwy 95 in Athol, Idaho.

ATHOL, IDAHO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 30601 N. Old Hwy 95 in Athol. A California-based private investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Dollar General occupies the 10,640-square-foot retail property, which was built in 2022, on a new 15-year triple-net lease. This location is the first Dollar General in the state of Idaho.

