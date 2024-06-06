Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Dollar Tree-Occupied Property in Twentynine Palms, California

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Dollar Tree, a net-leased retail property in Twentynine Palms, just north of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California. An individual/personal trust sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.1 million.

The 15,506-square-foot Dollar Tree is located at 71737 29 Palms Highway. Dollar Tree has committed to four and a half years on the lease, having recently exercised its five-year option period. There are two additional five-year extension options. The asset occupies a 1.5-acre lot within a 90,000-square-foot retail plaza featuring Stater Bros., Burger King and Total Fitness Gym.

Michael Grandstaff and Christopher Hurd of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Karl Markarian of JohnHart Corp. represented the buyer in the deal.