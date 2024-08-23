Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Dutch Bros Ground Lease in Porterville, California

PORTERVILLE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a ground lease at 451 W. Vandalia Ave. in Porterville, located in the San Joaquin Valley. A partnership sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $1.4 million.

Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap, along with Adam Christofferson of Marcus & Millichap as broker of record, represented the seller.

A drive-thru Dutch Bros coffee shop occupies the 800-square-foot property, which was constructed in 2024, under a new, 15-year, absolute triple-net ground lease featuring 10 percent rental increases every five years and multiple renewal options.