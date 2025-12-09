Tuesday, December 9, 2025
The property in metro Columbus was built this year.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Firestone-Occupied Retail Property in Heath, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

HEATH, OHIO — The Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a newly constructed retail property occupied by Firestone in Heath, about 30 miles east of Columbus. Built in 2025, the property features a 15-year, triple-net corporate-guaranteed lease that includes 5 percent rent increases every five years in the initial term. The asset sold at 98 percent of the list price to an all-cash buyer completing a 1031 exchange. The seller was a preferred developer for Firestone. Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction.

“This Firestone closing highlights the growing presence of higher-price-point 1031 exchange and private buyers in the net-lease market, driven by recent interest rate cuts and increased economic stability. We anticipate the buyer pool to continue to expand into 2026 as conditions improve and more capital re-enters the market,” says McMinn.

