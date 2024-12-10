Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Historic Hotel in Downtown Memphis

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Hu. Hotel, a 110-room hotel in downtown Memphis. Built in 1905 and located at 79 Madison Ave., the former Tennessee Trust building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1982, after which it was converted into a luxury boutique hotel in 2002. The hotel is steps from the Mississippi River, Beale Street and FedExForum Arena, and features a rooftop bar, meeting spaces and a fitness center.

Mitchell Presas, Skyler Cooper, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap’s Miller-Gomes Hotel Team represented the local private buyer, Nick Patel. Jody McKibben served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee in the transaction. 

