Sacajawea-Hotel-Three-Forks-MT
Located in Three Forks, Mont., Sacajawea Hotel offers 36 rooms, event space and food-and-beverage outlets, including Sacajawea Bar and Pompey’s Grill.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Historic Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks, Montana

by Amy Works

THREE FORKS, MONT. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sacajawea Hotel, a historic property located at 5 N. Main St. in Three Forks. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 1910 and fully refurbished in 2010, Sacajewea Hotel features 36 rooms, event space, two full-service bars, including Sacajawea Bar, and Pompey’s Grill steakhouse.

Huberth Marak and Adam Christofferson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Skyler Cooper, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap’s Miller-Gomes Hotel team also assisted with the transition.

