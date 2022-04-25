Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Holiday Inn & Suites San Antonio Northwest Hotel

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Holiday Inn & Suites San Antonio Northwest Hotel. The 122-room hotel’s amenity package consists of a pool, fitness center, business center and a cocktail lounge. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, an individual/personal trust, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.