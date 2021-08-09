Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Luxury Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Multifamily, Western

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Territory at Greenhouse, a 288-unit luxury apartment complex located in West Houston’s Energy Corridor. The price was undisclosed. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Mayde Creek Apartments LLC, and procured the buyer, Civitas Capital Management II LLC, in the transaction. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged the acquisition financing.

The Class A community developed by Dhanani Private Equity Group in 2019 is a 13-building, garden-style property with an amphitheater and resort-style pool. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature in-unit washers and dryers, private balconies and wood flooring.

Territory at Greenhouse is located within a five-minute drive time from I-10, Beltway 8, and Grand Parkway. Nearby national and regional employers include Wood Group, BP America, Shell Oil Co., ConocoPhillips, Gulf States Toyota PCL Industrial Construction Co., Citgo, Memorial Hermann Health System, Chase Bank, and Houston Methodist Hospital.