Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Metro Atlanta Restaurant Leased to 7 Brew

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA. — The Taylor McMinn Retail Group, a retail investment sales team within Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of a restaurant in Flowery Branch leased to 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept based in Arkansas. Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Taylor McMinn represented the seller, a repeat developer for the 7 Brew chain, and the all-cash local buyer, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. 7 Brew has 14 years remaining on its ground lease, which features rental increases in the initial term, as well as extension options.

“This marks our second sale within the multi-parcel development in Flowery Branch,” says McMinn. “The property traded at 99 percent of the asking price after receiving an accepted offer within one week of listing. The transaction highlights the continued investor demand for lower rent and lower price-point assets, as well as the momentum behind the drive-thru coffee kiosk concept.”