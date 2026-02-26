Thursday, February 26, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Whataburger is a Texas-based QSR chain that has expanded in the Atlanta MSA in recent years.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Metro Atlanta Restaurant Leased to Whataburger

by John Nelson

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA. — The Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a restaurant in Flowery Branch leased to Whataburger. The restaurant was built in 2024 and sold to a local buyer that purchased the property all-cash in a 1031 exchange.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, a repeat developer for the Whataburger brand, in the deal. Both parties requested anonymity. Whataburger has 14 years remaining on its ground lease, which features rent increases in the initial term as well as extension options.

“This marks our fourth new Whataburger closing in the Atlanta MSA over the past 12 months, and we are currently marketing an additional location in Buford, Ga.,” says McMinn. “Demand for well-located QSR [quick-service restaurant] assets remains strong as 1031 exchange and private capital continue to re-enter the net lease market. Capital targeting the QSR sector is driven by long-term leases, rent escalations and attractive drive-thru locations.”

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 748-Bed Student Housing Community...

Cabot Properties Buys 370,264 SF Industrial Park in...

MMCC Arranges $12.7M in Acquisition Financing for East...

JLL Arranges Sale of 299-Acre Westin Hotel and...

SVN | Miller Negotiates Sale of 21 Acres...

Morgan, Casto Net Lease Buy Land in Southeast...

AEW Capital Acquires Three-Building, 392,900 SF South Reno...

Camden Village Sells 118,187 SF Slatten Ranch Shopping...

Primestor Development, DLR Group Break Ground on The...