Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Metro Atlanta Restaurant Leased to Whataburger

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA. — The Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a restaurant in Flowery Branch leased to Whataburger. The restaurant was built in 2024 and sold to a local buyer that purchased the property all-cash in a 1031 exchange.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, a repeat developer for the Whataburger brand, in the deal. Both parties requested anonymity. Whataburger has 14 years remaining on its ground lease, which features rent increases in the initial term as well as extension options.

“This marks our fourth new Whataburger closing in the Atlanta MSA over the past 12 months, and we are currently marketing an additional location in Buford, Ga.,” says McMinn. “Demand for well-located QSR [quick-service restaurant] assets remains strong as 1031 exchange and private capital continue to re-enter the net lease market. Capital targeting the QSR sector is driven by long-term leases, rent escalations and attractive drive-thru locations.”