Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Howell, New Jersey

HOWELL, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale a multifamily development site in Howell, located in Monmouth County, that can accommodate the construction of 360 multifamily units. Chez Eider and Jason Petrick of Marcus & Millichap’s represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured a private developer as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.