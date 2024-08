SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a six-unit apartment property in San Jose. The asset traded between two individual/personal trusts for $1.4 million.

Located at 640 North 3rd St., the property features six two-bedroom/one-bath units. The building was built in 1962.

Adam Levin, Robert Johnston, Eymon Binesh and Jake Clyne of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.