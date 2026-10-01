Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New McDonald’s Restaurant in Ringgold, Georgia

RINGGOLD, GA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a newly built McDonald’s restaurant located in Ringgold, a Georgia suburb of Chattanooga, Tenn. The restaurant was delivered earlier this year and features a 20-year lease with 7.5 percent rent increases in the initial term and extension options.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group brokered the transaction. An all-cash buyer purchased the restaurant from the seller, a repeat developer of McDonald’s, in a 1031 exchange. The sales price was not disclosed.

“Lower-priced, well-located properties with strong credit continue to command aggressive pricing despite market challenges,” says McMinn. “We secured an offer within 48 hours and closed near list price — proof that price point matters as much as credit in today’s market.”