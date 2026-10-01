Thursday, October 1, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New McDonald’s Restaurant in Ringgold, Georgia

by John Nelson

RINGGOLD, GA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a newly built McDonald’s restaurant located in Ringgold, a Georgia suburb of Chattanooga, Tenn. The restaurant was delivered earlier this year and features a 20-year lease with 7.5 percent rent increases in the initial term and extension options.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group brokered the transaction. An all-cash buyer purchased the restaurant from the seller, a repeat developer of McDonald’s, in a 1031 exchange. The sales price was not disclosed.

“Lower-priced, well-located properties with strong credit continue to command aggressive pricing despite market challenges,” says McMinn. “We secured an offer within 48 hours and closed near list price — proof that price point matters as much as credit in today’s market.”

You may also like

Partnership Acquires 573-Unit Apartment Community in West Houston

Rockspring Properties Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 145,546 SF Grocery...

Northmarq Places $13.5M in Financing for Retail Property...

Sunrise Senior Living Acquires Development Site on Long...

Crescent Real Estate Sells Hotel at Avalon in...

Trammell Crow Co., Investors Break Ground on 233,335...

Bozzuto Signs 57,837 SF Office Lease at Maple...

PAULS Returns to Denver Tech Center, Acquires 335,908...

CBRE Negotiates $53M Sale of Townhome Community in...