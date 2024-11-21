Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant in Boiling Springs, South Carolina Leased to Whataburger

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a new restaurant in Boiling Springs, a city about eight miles northwest of Spartanburg, S.C. Texas-based burger chain Whatburger occupies the restaurant on a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed ground lease with planned rental increases and extension options for the tenant.

Built on 1.5 acres earlier this year, the 3,318-square-foot restaurant serves as an outparcel to a Target-anchored shopping center. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer based in Tennessee, in the sale. The buyer was an all-cash exchange investor.

“This is our second Whataburger closing this month, and we are closing another one in Atlanta in December,” says McMinn. “Whataburgers continues to garner strong demand and attractive pricing from investors and are one of the more desirable QSR options in the market today.”