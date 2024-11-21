Thursday, November 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRestaurantRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant in Boiling Springs, South Carolina Leased to Whataburger

by John Nelson

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a new restaurant in Boiling Springs, a city about eight miles northwest of Spartanburg, S.C. Texas-based burger chain Whatburger occupies the restaurant on a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed ground lease with planned rental increases and extension options for the tenant.

Built on 1.5 acres earlier this year, the 3,318-square-foot restaurant serves as an outparcel to a Target-anchored shopping center. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer based in Tennessee, in the sale. The buyer was an all-cash exchange investor.

“This is our second Whataburger closing this month, and we are closing another one in Atlanta in December,” says McMinn. “Whataburgers continues to garner strong demand and attractive pricing from investors and are one of the more desirable QSR options in the market today.”

You may also like

Columnar Begins Construction on 965-Acre Double Branch Mixed-Use...

Emergent Properties, RNGD Break Ground on $50M Adaptive...

FCP Sells Villas at Princeton Lakes Apartments in...

U-Haul Opens 344-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Biloxi, Mississippi

Goodman Real Estate Sells Three Multifamily Properties in...

Hanley Brokers Sale of 250,787 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Arranges $12.5M Loan for Culver Theater in...

City of Peoria Acquires 81,060 SF Industrial Facility...

Northmarq Provides $42M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex...