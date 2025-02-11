Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Arby's occupies the Buford, Ga., restaurant on a 15-year ground lease with rent increases and extension options.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant in Buford, Georgia Leased to Arby’s

by John Nelson

BUFORD, GA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a newly built restaurant located at 4996 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. Quick-service restaurant chain Arby’s has a 15-year ground lease at the restaurant, which was delivered last year at the entrance of a 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center. The Arby’s restaurant sits on 1.6 acres and totals 2,577 square feet in size.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, a developer based in Florida, in the transaction. The buyer was a 1031 exchange investor based in California. The names of the buyer and seller were not released, along with the sales price.

“This was part of a multi-parcel development we are marketing in Buford,” says McMinn. “We first sold a Whataburger and now the Arby’s, and in both cases we were able to leverage our national platform and local reach to generate strong interest and multiple cash offers.”

