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Chick-fil-A occupies a newly built restaurant in Hixson, Tenn., on a 15-year ground lease.
AcquisitionsRestaurantRetailSoutheastTennessee

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant in Hixson, Tennessee Leased to Chick-fil-A

by John Nelson

HIXSON, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a newly built restaurant in Hixson, a northeast suburb of Chattanooga. Chick-fil-A occupies the property on a 15-year ground lease that features 10 percent rent increases in the initial term as well as extension options.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Taylor McMinn represented the seller, a preferred developer for Chick-fil-A, in the transaction. RealSource Group and ParaSell Inc. represented the buyer, a high-net-worth individual based in Florida who is purchasing the restaurant all-cash in a 1031 exchange. The property sold for approximately $2.8 million.

“This transaction achieved Tennessee’s lowest cap rate ever for a single-tenant Chick-fil-A, driven by its prime location, strong credit and low price point,” says McMinn.

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