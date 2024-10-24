Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant in Metro Memphis Leased to Whataburger

HORN LAKE, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a newly built restaurant located at 4150 Goodman Road in Horn Lake, a southern suburb of Memphis in Mississippi. Whataburger occupies the 3,318-square-foot property on a 14-year, corporate-guaranteed ground lease with rent increases in the initial term and extension options. The restaurant serves as an outparcel to a Walmart Supercenter.

Don McMinn of Taylor McMinn represented the seller, a Tennessee-based firm that is a preferred development partner of the Whataburger brand, in the transaction. The buyer was an all-cash investor from California that purchased the restaurant for an undisclosed price in a 1031 exchange.

“You can’t underestimate the importance in the relationship between price point and cap rates in today’s market,” says McMinn. “Lower price point deals will get significantly more activity and trade more aggressively.”