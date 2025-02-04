Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Firestone occupies the newly built store in Abingdon, Va., on a 15-year, triple-net lease.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Retail Property in Abingdon, Virginia Leased to Firestone

by John Nelson

ABINGDON, VA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a newly built retail property in Abingdon, a city in southwest Virginia near the Tennessee border. Firestone occupies the 6,262-square-foot retail property on a 15-year triple-net lease. A developer based in Ohio sold the property to an out-of-state 1031 buyer for an undisclosed price. Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller in the transaction.

Located on a 1.5-acre site at 127 Cook St., the Firestone property serves as an outparcel to a Food City grocery store off I-81. The Taylor-McMinn Retail Group is marketing two other retail properties in the Southeast leased to Firestone, a retail automobile maintenance concept owned by Nashville-based tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Americas Inc.

“We continue to see increased demand and aggressive pricing for Bridgestone assets due to the strong credit, limited supply and growing buyer pool,” says McMinn. “Bridgestone assets continue to command aggressive pricing due to the long-term, triple-net leases backed by investment-grade credit.”

