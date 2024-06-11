Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new Starbucks store is situated as an outparcel to a Publix grocery store and adjacent to a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Store in LaGrange, Georgia Leased to Starbucks

by John Nelson

LAGRANGE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a newly built store located at 2100 Vernon St. in LaGrange, about 68 miles southwest of Atlanta via I-85. The 2,500-square-foot store is net-leased to Starbucks, which has 10 years of term remaining on the lease. A local investment firm purchased the store from an unnamed developer for an undisclosed price.

“Despite the surplus of Starbucks inventory on the market and limited buyer pool, we were able to source a local 1031 cash buyer and trade close to list price,” says Don McMinn of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group, who represented the seller in the transaction.

Delivered earlier this year, the Starbucks store is an outparcel to a Publix-anchored shopping center that also features a Chick-fil-A outparcel. The Taylor McMinn Retail Group arranged the sales of both the Publix and Chick-fil-A locations previously.

You may also like

Prime Group Acquires Two Self-Storage Portfolios Totaling 1...

Tishman Speyer Acquires Industrial Park in South Florida...

Whitestone, Shaner Purchase 275-Room Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter...

Pinnacle, Wendover Housing Deliver 112-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Atlas, Andover Sell 252-Unit Huntington Place Apartments in...

ARCO Acquires Riverside Townhomes in Gibraltar, Michigan, for...

CBRE Brokers Sale of Development Site for 232-Bed...

Interra Realty Brokers $11.2M Sale of Apartment Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Townhome Rental Property...