Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Store in LaGrange, Georgia Leased to Starbucks

LAGRANGE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a newly built store located at 2100 Vernon St. in LaGrange, about 68 miles southwest of Atlanta via I-85. The 2,500-square-foot store is net-leased to Starbucks, which has 10 years of term remaining on the lease. A local investment firm purchased the store from an unnamed developer for an undisclosed price.

“Despite the surplus of Starbucks inventory on the market and limited buyer pool, we were able to source a local 1031 cash buyer and trade close to list price,” says Don McMinn of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group, who represented the seller in the transaction.

Delivered earlier this year, the Starbucks store is an outparcel to a Publix-anchored shopping center that also features a Chick-fil-A outparcel. The Taylor McMinn Retail Group arranged the sales of both the Publix and Chick-fil-A locations previously.