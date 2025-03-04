Tuesday, March 4, 2025
The Jade Residences of Waterfall Glen features 70 units.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Newly Built Apartment Complex in Darien, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DARIEN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Jade Residences of Waterfall Glen in Darien for an undisclosed price. Built in 2024, the apartment complex features 70 units and is situated on 2.8 acres at 2305 Sokol Court. Units average 977 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, party room, dog park and barbecue area. Ryan Engle, Kyle Stengle and Andrean Angelov of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. Engle and Angelov procured the buyer, a private investor.

