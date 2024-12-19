Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Retail Property in Lakeland, Georgia Leased to AutoZone

LAKELAND, GA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a retail property in Lakeland leased to AutoZone. The 9,120-square-foot retail building is located at 60 W. Main St., about 20 miles northeast of Valdosta, Ga. AutoZone has eight years remaining on its 10-year, double-net lease.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction. The buyer is a California-based investor that paid in all-cash. The sales price was not disclosed.

“Investment-grade tenants with lower rents and price points continue to receive strong demand in an environment where debt is a challenge,” says McMinn.