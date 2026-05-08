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Heartland-Dental
Heartland Dental occupies the retail property in McDonough, Ga., which was delivered in 2023.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Retail Property in McDonough, Georgia Leased to Heartland Dental

by Abby Cox

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a freestanding retail property in McDonough, a southern suburb of Atlanta. Heartland Dental occupies the building, which was built in 2023, on a 10-year corporate lease that features 10 percent rent increases in the initial term and extension options. Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Taylor McMinn represented the seller, a preferred developer for Heartland Dental. The out-of-state, all-cash buyer purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Both parties requested anonymity.

“Despite some challenges with the higher price point and double net lease, we sourced an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer through our national platform and buyer network,” says McMinn. “This deal is further evidence of the expanding 1031 buyer pool pursuing quality net lease assets in strong markets like Atlanta.”

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