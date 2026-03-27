Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Retail Property in Montgomery Leased to Valvoline

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a retail property in Montgomery. Instant oil change provider Valvoline occupies the building on a 15-year, triple-net ground lease that features 10 percent rent increases in the initial term. Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, a preferred developer for Valvoline, in the transaction.

“This transaction demonstrates the demand for investment-grade credit tenants on long-term leases with attractive rent increases,” says McMinn. “We represented the seller, and the buyer was an all-cash, out-of-state, 1031 exchange buyer that closed in under 30 days from going under contract.”