Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Rio Vista Apartments in Metro Fort Worth

Rio Vista Apartments in Haltom-City totals 246 units. The property was originally built in 1968.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Rio Vista, a 246-unit apartment community located in the northeast Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Florida-based Greenwater Investments, and procured the buyer, an unnamed investment firm based in California. Built in 1968, Rio Vista’s apartments feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans that range in size between 684 and 1,016 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Communal amenities include two resort-style pools, a courtyard, playground, dog park and a soccer field. Greenwater invested approximately $4 million to renovate Rio Vista prior to the sale.