Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development Site in Hubbardston, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast, Self-Storage

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a self-storage development site in Hubbardston, about 45 miles west of Boston. The site is zoned for the development of 288 non-climate-controlled units totaling 47,800 net rentable square feet. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.