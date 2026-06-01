Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development Site in Ridgefield, New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. ­— Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a self-storage development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Ridgefield. The site at 1099 Hendricks Causeway is fully entitled and permitted, and the facility is planned to feature more than 73,000 net rentable square feet of space across approximately 1,200 climate-controlled units. Nathan Coe, Gabriel Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, local owner-operator StorageBlue, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Safely Store. Jim McGuckin of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.