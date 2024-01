SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 3.2-acre self-storage development site located at 5361 Pearsall Road in southwest San Antonio. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company, in the transaction. Danklefs also procured the buyer, DD&B Construction, which did not disclose specific development plans for the site.