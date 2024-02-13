Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development Site in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a self-storage development site that is located about 6.5 miles south of downtown Austin. The site spans 3.5 acres and can support the development of a facility with up to 73,263 net rentable square feet of space across 786 units. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.