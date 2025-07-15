Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development Site in Wells, Maine

by Taylor Williams

WELLS, MAINE — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a self-storage development site in Wells, located in York County near the Maine-New Hampshire border. The site at 71 Spencer Drive is approved for a 70,000-square-foot (net rentable) facility. Nathan Coe, Gabriel Coe, Brett Hatcher and Luke Dawley of Marcus & Millichap represented the locally based seller, Patco Construction, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between two New Hampshire-based investment and development firms, Brady Sullivan Properties and True Storage.

