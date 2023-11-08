Wednesday, November 8, 2023
The 7.5-acre development site at 340 Crossroads Blvd. in Windsor, Colo., is entitled with city-approved plans for a 78,550-square-foot self-storage facility.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development Site in Windsor, Colorado

by Amy Works

WINDSOR, COLO. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 7.5-acre parcel in Windsor. The city has already approved plans for a 78,550-square-foot storage facility on the site. A local land developer sold the asset to a local investment group for an undisclosed price.

The purchase includes a fully entitled, light industrial-zoned site at 340 Crossroads Blvd. with plans for an enclosed single-story self-storage facility.

Thomas Parsons and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

