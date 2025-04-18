Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a self-storage facility in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Extra Space Storage operates the facility, which was built in 1996 and expanded in 2001. The facility totals 114,236 net rentable square feet of space across 143 climate-controlled units, 448 drive-up units, six office suites and 101 uncovered parking spaces. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were locally based entities that requested anonymity, in the transaction.