Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Murray, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Utah, Western

MURRAY, UTAH — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of The Storage Center Salt Lake City, a self-storage facility in Murray. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 4317 S. Commerce Drive, the 100,450-square-foot property was constructed in phases from 1976 to 1992. The asset features a leasing office, resident manager’s quarters and 570 units. The buyer plans to complete a large-scale renovation on the property to bring it to institutional standards.

Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.

