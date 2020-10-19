Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Seven-Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Minnesota, North Dakota

MINNESOTA AND NORTH DAKOTA — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Storage Max Portfolio, a seven-property self-storage portfolio located across Minnesota and North Dakota. The portfolio totals 382 non-climate-controlled units and 48,710 net rentable square feet. Chris Kampmeyer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, a local limited liability company. Neither the buyer nor the sales price was disclosed.