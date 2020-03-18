REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Three Industrial Assets Totaling 53,254 SF in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a trio of industrial assets totaling 53,254 square feet in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The buildings are situated on a combined 2.7 acres and were built between 1969 and 1991. Adam Abushagur and Sam Martin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

