Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of TopGolf-Leased Property in Albuquerque

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, New Mexico, Retail, Western

1600-Desert-Surf-Circle-NE-Albuquerque-NM

TopGolf occupies the 25,525-square-foot retail property at 1600 Desert Surf Circle NE in Albuquerque, N.M.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 1600 Desert Surf Circle NE in Albuquerque. A limited liability company acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

TopGolf occupies the 25,525-square-foot property, which was built in 2021, on a net-lease basis. Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, along with Matthew Reeves of the firm’s New Mexico office, handled the transaction.

