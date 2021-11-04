Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of TopGolf-Leased Property in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 1600 Desert Surf Circle NE in Albuquerque. A limited liability company acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

TopGolf occupies the 25,525-square-foot property, which was built in 2021, on a net-lease basis. Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, along with Matthew Reeves of the firm’s New Mexico office, handled the transaction.