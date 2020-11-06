Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Multifamily Assets Totaling 183 Units in Amesbury, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

British Colonial Apartments in Amesbury, Massachusetts, totals 111 units.

AMESBURY, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two multifamily assets totaling 183 units in the northeastern Massachusetts city of Amesbury. British Colonial Apartments is a 111-unit community located at 164 Whitehall Road that features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Amesbury Gardens is a 72-unit complex at 106 Friend St. that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. The properties sold for $26.5 million and had a combined occupancy rate of 98 percent at the time of sale.