Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Multifamily Assets Totaling 183 Units in Amesbury, Massachusetts
AMESBURY, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two multifamily assets totaling 183 units in the northeastern Massachusetts city of Amesbury. British Colonial Apartments is a 111-unit community located at 164 Whitehall Road that features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Amesbury Gardens is a 72-unit complex at 106 Friend St. that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. The properties sold for $26.5 million and had a combined occupancy rate of 98 percent at the time of sale.
