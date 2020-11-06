REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Multifamily Assets Totaling 183 Units in Amesbury, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

British-Colonial-Apartments-Amesbury-Massachusetts

British Colonial Apartments in Amesbury, Massachusetts, totals 111 units.

AMESBURY, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two multifamily assets totaling 183 units in the northeastern Massachusetts city of Amesbury. British Colonial Apartments is a 111-unit community located at 164 Whitehall Road that features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Amesbury Gardens is a 72-unit complex at 106 Friend St. that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. The properties sold for $26.5 million and had a combined occupancy rate of 98 percent at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  