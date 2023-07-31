Monday, July 31, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Net-Leased Retail Properties in Bedford, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, N.H. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two retail properties in Bedford, located outside of Manchester in the southern part of the Granite State. The buildings total 17,301 square feet and are net leased to grocer Trader Joe’s and restaurant Friendly Toast. Jim Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Thomas Shihadeh of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

