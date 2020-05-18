Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Office Buildings Totaling 77,464 SF in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

MECHANICSBURG, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $8.2 million sale of a pair of office buildings totaling 77,464 square feet in Mechanicsburg, a western suburb of Harrisburg. The properties are located at 600 and 1000 Bent Creek Blvd. and were completed in 2006. At the time of sale, the properties were fully leased to a mix of medical and other professional office tenants. Craig Dunkle of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a locally based limited liability company, in the transaction. Laura Martin of SVN Latus represented the seller, another limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.