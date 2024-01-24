Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Located in Orem, Utah, TownePlace Suites Provo Orem and Fairfield Inn & Suites Orem offer a total of 190 guest rooms.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Marriott Hotel Portfolio in Orem, Utah

by Amy Works

OREM, UTAH — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a two-property Marriott portfolio in Orem, just north of Provo. A limited liability company acquired the asset. The name of the seller and acquisition price were not released.

The sale included TownePlace Suites Provo Orem and Fairfield Inn & Suites Orem, two four-story hotels sharing a total of 190 guest rooms. Located at 879 N. 120 West, the TownePlace Suites Provo Orem offers 100 guest rooms, and Fairfield Inn & Suites Provo Orem, located at 901 N. 1200 West, features 90 guest rooms.

Adam Lewis of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction.

