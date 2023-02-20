Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Franklin, Ohio

FRANKLIN, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a two-property self-storage portfolio in Franklin, which is located about midway between Dayton and Cincinnati. The sales price was undisclosed. The facilities, which are located within a mile of each other, feature a combined 273 non-climate-controlled units, 61 rentable parking spaces and two rentable office spaces. The portfolio is 78 percent occupied. Gabriel Coe, Brett Hatcher and Nathan Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The portfolio sold to an out-of-state buyer as part of a multi-state portfolio sale.