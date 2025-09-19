Friday, September 19, 2025
Pictured is Capital City Storage at 235 SW Gage Blvd.
AcquisitionsIndustrialKansasMidwestSelf-Storage

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Topeka, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

TOPEKA, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a two-property self-storage portfolio with 580 units in Topeka. Located at 3200 S. Kansas Ave. and 235 SW Gage Blvd., the facilities total 67,721 rentable square feet. The properties are 84 percent occupied and include climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units, outdoor parking and portable units. Sean Delaney and Colby Haugness of Marcus & Millichap represented the Utah-based seller and procured the buyer, a Pennsylvania-based owner that engaged KO Storage to manage the portfolio moving forward.

