Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Wisconsin

PEWAUKEE AND WAUKESHA, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a two-property, 548-unit All Safe Mini Stor-It portfolio in Wisconsin for an undisclosed price. The self-storage facilities are located in Pewaukee and Waukesha. The properties, which are a mix of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units, span 76,484 square feet. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.