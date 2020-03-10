REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage, Wisconsin

PEWAUKEE AND WAUKESHA, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a two-property, 548-unit All Safe Mini Stor-It portfolio in Wisconsin for an undisclosed price. The self-storage facilities are located in Pewaukee and Waukesha. The properties, which are a mix of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units, span 76,484 square feet. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020