Thursday, September 24, 2026
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CubeSmart-Apache-Junction-AZ
MyPlace Self Storage and Nuveen acquired the two-property, 523-unit CubeSmart self-storage portfolio located at 1678 W. Superstition Blvd. and 1735 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Self-Storage Portfolio Near Phoenix

by Amy Works

APACHE JUNCTION, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has completed the sale of a two-property CubeSmart portfolio in Apache Junction. MyPlace Self Storage and Nuveen purchased the portfolio from New York City-based Palatine Capital for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 523 units, the portfolio includes facilities at 1678 W. Superstition Blvd. and 1735 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, approximately 30 miles east of downtown Phoenix. The property at 1678 W. Superstition Blvd. features 342 units and 57,092 net rentable square feet and the property at 1735 W. Apache Trail contains 181 units and 27,100 net rentable square feet.

Nathan Coe, Adam Schlosser, Brett Hatcher, Gabe Coe and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Denver offices, in association with Ryan Sarbinoff as Marcus & Millichap’s Arizona broker of record, represented the seller in the deal.

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